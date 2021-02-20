Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 20 2021
How Kim Kardashian feels after ending 7-year marriage with Kanye West

Saturday Feb 20, 2021

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian finally officiated her divorce with her husband of seven years, Kanye West.

And now, sources have revealed the actual reason why the supermodel decided to file for divorce with the rapper.

A source told People magazine that the fashion icon is surrounding herself with her family and is “ready to move on.”

Another insider revealed to the portal: "Kim is with her family today. She is doing okay. She is sad, but ready to move on."

The source further revealed how their marriage had been in shambles since a very long time: "Their marriage has been broken for a long time. Kim feels like she has done everything she can to save it. Filing for divorce is something she has been thinking about for a long time. She has also been dreading it. She really, really has done everything to avoid filing."

"Last year, she hoped they could somehow work things out. In the past few weeks though, it has been clear that they are done. Although, there is still love, they are just too different and have different visions for the future,” she added.

