Watch PSL 2021 live stream on Geo Super website and mobile app

Cricket fans can watch all the PSL matches live on Geo Super's mobile app.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's premier sports channel, Geo Super, has acquired the broadcast and digital rights of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition.

Cricket fans will be able watch PSL 2021 live on Geo Supper's TV channel and catch all the action on its website and mobile app as well.

Geo Super will live stream all the PSL matches on its website and on its mobile app, which can be downloaded from Google's Play Store.

Meanwhile, the channel has also lined up exciting special programmes for the event in which sports analysts and former cricketers will give their analysis on the matches.

To watch PSL 2021 live, click here to be redirected to the Geo Super website: https://www.geosuper.tv/live

To follow PSL 2021 live on your smartphone, download the app from: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.snr.geosuper&hl=en&gl=US