Saturday Feb 20 2021
Saturday Feb 20, 2021

‘Ertugrul’ star Gulsim Ali gushes over Ayeza Khan

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun gushed over Pakistani star  Ayeza Khan and extended love to her after the latter sent sweet birthday wishes to her on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Gulsim, who portrays the role of Aslihan Hatun in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, posted a stunning photo with Ayeza Khan with numerous heart emojis.

Earlier, Ayeza had shared the same photo on her Instagram story to wish her ‘beautiful friend’ Gulsim Ali on her 26th birthday.

Ayeza had said, “Happy birthday my beautiful friend @gyulsim”.

She also showered love on the birthday girl with a heart emoticon.

Ayeza Khan and Gulsim recently collaborated for their project for a Pakistani brand and they shared stunning photos and video on their respective social media handle.

Ayeza recently visited Turkey where she met Gulsim Ali.

