‘Love Island’ star Camilla Thurlow engaged to Jamie Jewitt

Four months after welcoming their first child, a daughter, Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have confirmed their engagement.



Camilla Thurlow, 31-year-old reality star turned to Instagram and shared a sweet family photo showing their daughter Nell wearing a babygrow featuring the words “Mummy, will you marry my Daddy?” and confirmed her engagement with co-star Jamie Jewitt.

She also shared an adorable engagement ring with her 1.5 million fans and wrote, “The most perfect ring that only the person who knows me the very best would be able to design for me”, followed by heart emoji.

She further said, “@jamiejewitt_ only you could totally surprise me and at the same time be exactly the wonderful person I know and love. What a perfect evening with these two, my future husband and our darling Nell.”



Jewitt posted the same snap and wrote, “She said yes!!!”

“I’ll fail miserably if I try to describe how I feel right now. All I will say is I have everything I need right here. I love these two more than anything. @camillathurlow I can’t wait to call you my wife.”

The couple welcomed their first child in October 2020. They met during the 2017 series of hit ITV show Love Island.

