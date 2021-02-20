Can't connect right now! retry
Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor touches on her 'neck acting' prowess

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor recently sat down to discuss the growing interest in her “neck acting” skills on the show.

It all began once a fan shared a video clip of Dynevor showcasing her “neck acting” skills with a caption that read, "phoebe's neck acting was one of the reasons why she's my fave actress from the show." (sic)

Once the news reached the actor herself, she touched upon the recent uproar to L'Officiel for their February digital cover.

She began by admitting that she “didn’t even know” her neck acting was getting so famous. "I think with the corset—and my need to express Daphne's anxiety—there was a lot of sort of tense neck action."

Her creative decision even let fans in on her internal conflict during key points in the show, "It was about displaying two different emotions and not making her feel like this sort of Disney princess—that everything's great, because she's scared and vulnerable underneath all of that wide-eyed naiveté."

