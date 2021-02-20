Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

ISPR says terrorists were killed in An Intelligence based operation

Havaldar Shehzad Raza martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists

Huge cache of weapons also recovered

Two terrorists were killed and a havldar of the Pakistan Army was martyred Friday night during a search operation carried out by the security forces in MalikKhel area of North Waziristan, said a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"Security Forces conducted IBO on terrorist hideout in MalikKhel, North Waziristan late last night. During intense exchange of fire two terrorists, including a terrorist commander Rehmat alias Khalid, [were] killed," said the military's media wing.

The ISPR said that Havaldar Shehzad Raza was martyred during the exchange of fire with the terrorists.

The military's media wing said that the terrorist commander, Rehmat alias Khalid, was an IED expert, involved in different terrorist activities against security forces, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and target killing since 2009 in the area.

"During search operation security forces recovered a huge cache of weapons," added the ISPR.

This is the second search operation carried out by the security forces in North Waziristan.

Earlier this week, the ISPR said that three terrorists were killed in North Waziristan's Mir Ali in an intelligence-based operation.

According to the military’s media wing, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation at the hideout of the suspected terrorists in Mir Ali.

Three militants were killed during an intense exchange of fire, the ISPR said. They were affiliated with the Aleem Khan group.

The terrorists were involved in attacks over security forces, target killings and kidnappings for ransom.