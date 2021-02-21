Karachi TikTokers murder: Woman suspected of having a hand in killings sent on judicial remand

The two TikTokers who were shot dead in Karachi earlier this month. Photo: File

Female suspect Sawera sent on judicial remand till March 6

Four TikTokers were murdered near the Ankelsaria hospital earlier this month

Clues from the call data record and location suggested her involvement in the murder

KARACHI: Police on Saturday remanded a female suspect in judicial custody who is suspected to have a hand in the murder of four TikTokers that took place earlier during the month.

Muskan Sheikh, Amir Khan, Rehan Shah and Saddam Hussain were gunned down in a drive-by shooting incident earlier this month near the Anklesaria Hospital.

Police have so far been unable to track the suspects who opened fire on the TikTokers and fled.

A District South judicial magistrate sent the female suspect, Sawera, who is also said to be a TikToker, on judicial remand till March 6 and sought the charge-sheet from the investigation officer for the next hearing.

Sawera was taken into custody after clues based on the call data record (CDR) and location suggested her involvement in the case. According to the IO, she also had a fight with the slain Muskan.

The main suspect, Rehman Ali, is still at large while the case has been registered under the sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Nabi Bux police station.

Sawera was friends with one of the TikTokers, Amir, but did not like the fact that he was close to Muskan. "Few hours before the crime, Muskaan and Aamir had filmed a video and uploaded it on the social media application," the report had stated.



When Sawera saw the video, she got furious and contacted her friend, Abdur Rehman, who shot the TikTokers. As per the IO, Rehman had been threatening Muskan for a while and had also fired shots to scare her before the shooting episode.

Who were Muskan and Rehan?

Boasting 532,100 followers on her TikTok account, @muskansheikh015, made brief videos lipsyncing songs and sharing snippets from her life.

Read more: Karachi TikTokers' murder case: Police obtain victims' mobile phone data

She followed only nine people from her TikTok account but had liked a whopping 2.1 million videos across the video-sharing social network.

Rehan Shah had 21,700 followers on his TikTok account, @mr.karachi1, and followed close to 50 people. He had liked 36,600 video posts.