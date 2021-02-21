Govt 'planned rigging' but 'miserably failed', Maryam Nawaz claims

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that the PTI-led government planned rigging through police but failed

Maryam said that she had arrived to greet the people of Daska.



She further said that with the pieces of evidence coming forward, "the real face of the incumbent government is revealed."



PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that the PTI-led government planned rigging through police and the administration but it failed miserably in the by-polls.

Speaking to the media in Jatiya Umra before leaving for Daska, Maryam said that she was going to greet the people of Daska. She further said that with the pieces of evidence coming forward, "the real face of the incumbent government has been revealed."

Read more: NA-221: PTI candidate blames Sindh police for 'blast' at polling station

"These people should clearly know their position, the people of our four provinces of Pakistan have rejected them," she added.

The PML-N leader said that the government had revealed through Daska polls how these people were imposed on the masses in back 2018.

Maryam Nawaz will visit the house of PML-N leader Nausheen Iftikhar in Daska and will also offer condolences to the families of the youth who died during the recently-held by-elections.

ECP suspects rigging

The Election Commission (ECP) of Pakistan had officially said on Saturday that it suspects rigging in the by-elections for the NA-75 constituency in Sialkot.

The ECP issued on Saturday afternoon an explanatory statement on the delay and suspension of the by-election results for the NA-75 Daska constituency.

Read more: NA-75 by-poll results withheld; PML-N beats PTI on PK-63, PP-51 seats, show unofficial results

Yesterday, the results of the NA-75 by-poll were withheld on the PML-N’s request amid a controversy surrounding 23 presiding officers who had allegedly 'gone missing' late in the night.

According to police officials, the 23 polling officials had gotten stuck in far-flung areas of the constituency due to fog. In a late-night development, police had retrieved the officers and brought them to the office of the district returning officer, where leaders of PML-N and PTI were also present.

However, the ECP statement had noted that several attempts were made to contact the presiding officers, but no response was received from them.