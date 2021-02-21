Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Feb 21 2021
Nick Jonas announces major career milestone with SNL debut

Sunday Feb 21, 2021

Singer and songwriter Nick Jonas has decided to spread his wings and dived head first into an SNL hosting since ‘dreams do come true!’

The star took to Instagram to announce the major career milestone and even showcased his wife’s excitement over the casting via a short Instagram clip.

The clip featured Nick’s abode all decked out in balloons and congratulatory galore “all the way from London.”

The décor included a number of balloons, the first contained the words “Saturday Night Live’ across its center whereas the next had “Congratulations Nick’ scribbled across the surface.

Nick uploaded the video alongside an endearing caption that showcased the extent of his bond to Priyanka Chopra. It read, “My wife surprised me (all the way from London) with this today. thank you @priyankachopra you’re the best. SNL here we come!”

Check it out below:


