‘The Mummy 4' gets release date as Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz reunite

Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz first appeared in ‘The Mummy’ in 1999

February 11, 2026

Universal Pictures has officially set a release date for the long awaited Mummy sequel sending fans into frenzy.

The film which reunites Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz as Rick and Evelyn O’Connell will hit theaters on May 19, 2028.

This marks Fraser’s first return to the series in 20 years, after Tomb of the Dragon Emperor in 2008.

Weisz, who skipped that installment, will reprise her role for the first time since The Mummy Returns in 2001.

The sequel, which doesn’t have official title yet, will be directed by Matt Bettinelli Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the duo behind Scream V, Scream VI and Ready or Not part I and upcoming part 2, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.

David Coggeshall, writer of Orphan: First Kill, is penning the script.

Fraser previously described the upcoming film as the version he’s wanted to make for decades.

“The one I wanted to make is forthcoming. I’ve been waiting 20 years for this call. Now? It’s time to give the fans what they want,” he said to the Associated Press.

Since its 1932 origins, the franchise has spawned sequels, spinoffs, and reboots including the 2017 Tom Cruise-led The Mummy.

With Fraser and Weisz back together, fans are hopeful this installment will recapture the magic of the original films.

