Dua Lipa, Callum Turner left outraged as paps harass couple in viral video

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner 'beg for privacy' to paps in their latest outing

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner had an ugly encounter with the paparazzi in Paris.

On February 11, the couple was getting out of a restaurant named “Le Voltaire”, where they were ambushed by a bunch of photographers.

A video has been going viral on the internet in which both Dua and Callum can be seen asking the paps not to click their pictures as they clearly needed some privacy for themselves.

But the shutterbugs continuously kept on asking them to give us a moment and let us take some photos.

The Levitating hitmaker was seen covering her face with her hand, while her 35-year-old fiance covered up his face with the hood of his jacket.

The photographers literally harassed them as they followed the couple till the end of the street despite being asked not to take pictures. They were clearly being uncomfortable due to the behaviour of the paps.

Turner and Lipa's fans have expressed anger over the unprofessional behaviour of the paps. They are slamming the photographers in comments.

"Dua Lipa crying for privacy while literally being one of the most aggressively marketed pop stars of the decade is peak hypocrisy", wrote one internet user.

Meanwhile, one of them wrote in their support, "I don’t even get how this is a profitable job in 2026. Where are they ‘selling’ these pictures? Do people even read magazines or newspapers anymore?"

"Social media has destroyed any need for ‘paparazzi’, it’s just legalized stalking at this point."

Dua and Callum announced their engagement in 2024. Reportedly, the two are nowadays busy with their wedding preps.