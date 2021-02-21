Can't connect right now! retry
Insiders warn Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview may force the Firm into hiding

Insiders and sources believe the royal family may be forced to “hide behind a sofa” after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are done with their Oprah interview.

The source told The Sunday Times, "Time to hide behind the sofa at the palace. Oprah is skilled at getting people to talk about their feelings and bound to take them down a path they’ll almost certainly regret."

"There will be an element of reliving Megxit and airing their grievances. No one benefits from that, but Oprah will get it out of them whether they like it or not."

