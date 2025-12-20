James Cameron slams Oscars for snubbing 'Dune' films

James Cameron called out Oscars for not recognizing science‑fiction movies.

In a new interview with The Globe and Mail, the Avatar filmmaker criticized Oscar for overlooking Denis Villeneuve’s work on Dune and Dune: Part Two.

“I don’t think about the Academy Awards that much,” Cameron said.

“Intentionally, I don’t think about that at this point. I don’t try to make a movie to appeal to their sensibility… they don’t tend to honor films like ‘Avatar’ or films that are science fiction. Sci-fi is almost never properly recognized.”

Cameron pointed to Villeneuve’s exclusion from both the Academy and the Directors Guild nominations, remarking, "…apparently these films make themselves because he wasn’t considered as a director, not even by the Director’s Guild. Like okay, you can play the awards game or you can play the game I like to play and that’s to make movies people actually go to. Sorry!”

He believes the director’s absence from the Best Director race was one of the most egregious snubs in recent years.

Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash is currently playing in theaters.

He has announced that it is time to move on from the Avatar movies.

Now he plans to make another Terminator movie, but this time without the iconic star, Arnold Schwarzenegger.