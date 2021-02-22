Gigi Hadid turns her office into daughter Khai's playroom

Gigi Hadid mesmerised fans as she gave them sneak peek inside her newborn's playroom in series of never-before-seen photos from her pregnancy.



The super model turned part of her office into a play area for her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai.

One of the photos shows that the 25-year-old model has turned part of her office into a play area for her four-month-old baby girl, featuring a tent filled to the brim with stuffed animals and toys.

