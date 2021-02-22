Can't connect right now! retry
Gigi Hadid turns her office into daughter Khai's playroom

Gigi Hadid mesmerised fans as she gave them sneak peek inside her newborn's playroom in series of never-before-seen photos from her pregnancy.

The new mom uploaded some unseen photos from her pregnancy to attract applause from her admirers.

The super model turned part of her office into a play area for her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai.

One of the photos shows that the 25-year-old model has turned part of her office into a play area for her four-month-old baby girl, featuring a tent filled to the brim with stuffed animals and toys. 

Zayn Malik's sweetheart also uploaded some unseen photos from her pregnancy to delight her admirers. The post garnered massive likes from her followers. But, Gigi Hadid is yet to share the picture of her baby girl's face.

