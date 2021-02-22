Meghan Markle and Prince Harry help rebuild shelter in Texas after snowstorm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry offered their help to those impacted by the large-scale damage caused by the recent winter storms in Texas.



The Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support in Dallas offered their gratitude to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for lending a helping hand after they suffered immense damage to their housing facilities following the storms.

"Today the news of our damages reached Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Through their nonprofit, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing facility & helping us meet our immediate needs. THANK YOU, ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION!” they wrote on Twitter.

Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support also issued a statement saying: "Today, we were notified that through the actions of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nonprofit, Archewell Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan will make a donation to help us get back on our feet.”

“Not only will this gift provide for our critical needs, it shines an international spotlight on violence against women and children, letting survivors know that they are not alone,” Langbein added.