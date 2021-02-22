PK-63 by-polls: Pervaiz Khattak alleges ECP facilitated PML-N’s victory

Federal Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak's file photos.

NOWSHERA: Following a setback in the Nowshera by-poll, Federal Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak has alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) facilitated the PML-N to steal the public mandate, The News reported on Monday.

Addressing as chief guest at the final match of a cricket tournament at Pahari Katikhel here, the federal minister claimed that the PTI had won the by-election in the provincial assembly constituency PK-63.

Claiming that he had all the “proofs”, Khattak said that federal ministers Shibli Faraz and Murad Saeed would speak at a press conference in Islamabad today (Monday) along with Mian Mohammad Umar Kakakhel, MNA Dr Imran Khattak, and a panel of lawyers to share all the details with the media.

He further alleged that the officials of the ECP were hand-in-glove with the PML-N to pave the way for the defeat of the PTI candidate Mian Mohammad Umar Kakakhel.

Infighting cost PTI

Earlier on Saturday, the KP government removed Liaquat Khattak, the brother of Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, from the provincial cabinet over his involvement in the PK-63 defeat.



As per the notification issued, the governor of the province removed Liaquat Khattak under clause 3 of Article 132. He was holding the portfolio of the Minister for Irrigation.

“Liaquat Khattak was removed for supporting the PML-N candidate in [by poll],” said Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash.

Bangash had claimed that CM Mahmood Khan removed Liaquat after carrying out an inquiry against him. He added that the minister was removed after taking advice from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PTI lawmaker had won from the PK-64 Nowshera-IV seat in the 2018 General Elections after it was vacated by his elder brother (Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak).

A year later, in April 2019, he was inducted into the KP cabinet as the irrigation minister.



On Friday, as per unofficial results, PML-N candidate Ikhtiar Wali Khan won the by-poll for the provincial assembly seat PK-63 Nowshera-III.

The PML-N candidate was reportedly backed by all the parties of the PDM except the Awami National Party (ANP), which fielded a candidate who fared poorly.

The PK-63 seat had fallen vacant after the death of PTI MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel due to COVID-19.