Sajal Ali wishes good luck to Mahira Khan

Monday Feb 22 2021
Monday Feb 22, 2021

Pakistani starlet Sajal Ali wished good luck to superstar Mahira Khan after she released the teaser of her debut production Baarwan Khiladi.

The Raees actress turned to Instagram and shared the teaser of the web series with caption, “Bismillah” followed by folded hands emoji.

The teaser also caught the attention of the Alif actress.

Sajal commented, “This looks really cool!!! Good luck @mahirahkhan” followed by heart emoticon.

Ayesha Omar, Momal Sheikh and other fellow showbiz stars also congratulated Mahira and the entire team

Ayesha Omar commented, “Congrattttttssss Mahirooooo, the team and the entire cast and crew!!!! So so so excited and happy for all of you. Can’t wait for it to be complete. Thank you for this. This is exactly what we need. MashAllah.”

Momal wrote, “Ufff too good.. super excited, can’t wait for this one.. congratulations @mahirahkhan @ninakashif and the entire team of baarwan khiladi MashAllah.”

