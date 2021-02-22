Maulana Tariq Jameel confirms launching fashion brand

Maulana Tariq Jameel. file photo

LAHORE: Noted Islamic scholar and preacher, Maulana Tariq Jameel has confirmed that he is launching a fashion brand.

In a video statement issued on Sunday, he shared the reasons and his thoughts behind starting a business which he has chosen to name “MTJ Brand”.

The statement from the cleric came after days of speculation on social media about his clothing line.

“Since 2000, I was thinking of finding ways for a permanent income to run my madaris so that Zakat is not spent. But there was no solution in sight," he said.

The scholar said when coronavirus cases started emerging in Pakistan, he thought of doing business and some of his friends encouraged and helped him in setting it up.



“Then we decided to launch a fashion in my name called “MTJ Brand.”

Maulana Tariq Jameel also commented on the perception prevailing in the South Asian region regarding cleric’s involvement in businesses.

“In South Asia, it is a taboo for Ulemas to do business, and I don’t know from where it came. However, Imam Abu Hanifa, whose fatwas we follow, was the biggest cloth trader of his time.”

Jameel stressed that he is starting the business purely to support his seminaries.