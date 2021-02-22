Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 22 2021
Ayesha Omar jumps on Dananeer Mobeen's 'pawri ho rahi hai' bandwagon

Monday Feb 22, 2021

It seems that the famed influencer Dananeer Mobeen's ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ trend has gotten to actress Ayesha Omar too.

Taking to Instagram, the diva shared a photo of herself enjoying her time on a beach getaway.

She could be seen rocking a bright red top which clearly read the words '#pawrihorahihai'.

Earlier last week, the young influencer's video had gone viral and had been re-shared thousands of times across social media platforms like Twitter.

"Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hei" [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party], she could be seen saying in the video.

The viral video has been recreated hundreds of times by many celebrities too with #pawrihoraihai trending on Twitter.

Take a look:



