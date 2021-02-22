300 missing persons recovered, sent home, says Balochistan's home minister

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Lango. Photo: File

Balochistan's home minister says he was given a list of 400 missing persons out of which 300 have been rescued and sent home

Says the missing persons were recovered with the help of the federal government

Says provincial government has been "taking serious steps since day one to resolve the issue of missing persons"

QUETTA: Balochistan's Home Minister Mir Zia Lango on Monday said that he was given a list of 400 missing persons, out of which 300 people have been recovered and sent home with the help of the federal government.

According to Geo Urdu, the home minister said that the provincial government has been taking "serious steps since day one to resolve the issue of missing persons."

So far, 300 persons have been recovered, whose names were mentioned in the list provided by an organisation collecting information on missing persons, Lango said.

Read more: SHC issues arrest warrants for IO in missing persons case

The minister added that the relatives of the recovered missing persons who have been sent home have also confirmed their safe arrival, adding that efforts are also underway for the recovery of the remaining missing persons.

Zia Lango said that all state institutions, the provincial government, as well as the general public, are on one page for the restoration of law and order in the province.

Read more: Work on Gwadar fence stopped: Balochistan minister