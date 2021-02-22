Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 22 2021
By
Web Desk

300 missing persons recovered, sent home, says Balochistan's home minister

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 22, 2021

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Lango. Photo: File
  • Balochistan's home minister says he was given a list of 400 missing persons out of which 300 have been rescued and sent home
  • Says the missing persons were recovered with the help of the federal government
  • Says provincial government has been "taking serious steps since day one to resolve the issue of missing persons"

QUETTA: Balochistan's Home Minister Mir Zia Lango on Monday said that he was given a list of 400 missing persons, out of which 300 people have been recovered and sent home with the help of the federal government. 

According to Geo Urdu, the home minister said that the provincial government has been taking "serious steps since day one to resolve the issue of missing persons." 

So far, 300 persons have been recovered, whose names were mentioned in the list provided by an organisation collecting information on missing persons, Lango said.

Read more: SHC issues arrest warrants for IO in missing persons case

The minister added that the relatives of the recovered missing persons who have been sent home have also confirmed their safe arrival, adding that efforts are also underway for the recovery of the remaining missing persons.

Zia Lango said that all state institutions, the provincial government, as well as the general public, are on one page for the restoration of law and order in the province.

Read more: Work on Gwadar fence stopped: Balochistan minister

More From Pakistan:

Daska by-election: PM Imran Khan requests PTI candidate to 'ask for re-polling' in 20 polling stations

Daska by-election: PM Imran Khan requests PTI candidate to 'ask for re-polling' in 20 polling stations
Pakistan, China eye collaboration in gems and jewellery Industry

Pakistan, China eye collaboration in gems and jewellery Industry
Whoever wants to sell their vote can leave the party: PM Imran Khan to KP lawmakers

Whoever wants to sell their vote can leave the party: PM Imran Khan to KP lawmakers
'Feeling fine': SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan gets first dose of coronavirus vaccine

'Feeling fine': SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan gets first dose of coronavirus vaccine
Rauf Siddiqui of MQM-P declared ineligible to contest Senate election

Rauf Siddiqui of MQM-P declared ineligible to contest Senate election
Wazirabad by-polls: Controversial presiding officer's video statement opens Pandora's box

Wazirabad by-polls: Controversial presiding officer's video statement opens Pandora's box
Politicians acquire power to 'steal money' instead of serving public, says PM Imran Khan

Politicians acquire power to 'steal money' instead of serving public, says PM Imran Khan
Maulana Tariq Jameel confirms launching clothing brand

Maulana Tariq Jameel confirms launching clothing brand

It appears as if establishment is 'completely neutral', says Yousaf Raza Gillani

It appears as if establishment is 'completely neutral', says Yousaf Raza Gillani
Pakistan Army spokesperson denies reports of ISI chief being replaced

Pakistan Army spokesperson denies reports of ISI chief being replaced
PM Imran Khan concerned over Haleem Adil Sheikh's health as PTI lawmaker moved to JPMC

PM Imran Khan concerned over Haleem Adil Sheikh's health as PTI lawmaker moved to JPMC
We've come a long way but a lot of ground needs to be covered: DG ISPR on 4 years of Radd-ul-Fasaad

We've come a long way but a lot of ground needs to be covered: DG ISPR on 4 years of Radd-ul-Fasaad

Latest

view all