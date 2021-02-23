Pakistan to host World Environment Day 2021

The theme for the day this year will be ecosystem restoration, with a special focus on creating a good relationship with nature. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host World Environment Day 2021 in partnership with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), The News reported on Tuesday.

World Environment Day, which takes place every year on June 5, is the United Nations’ flagship day to promote worldwide awareness and action for the environment.



This year’s observance of World Environment Day will be on the theme of ‘ecosystem restoration’ and focus on resetting the country's relationship with nature. It will also mark the formal launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021 – 2030.

Over the years, it has grown to be the largest global platform for environmental public outreach and is celebrated by millions of people across the world.

Minister of Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam made the announcement on the margins of the virtual 5th UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-5).

He joined UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen to acknowledge the urgency of preventing, halting, and reversing the degradation of ecosystems worldwide.

In one of the world’s most ambitious afforestation efforts, the government of Pakistan plans to expand and restore the country’s forests through a '10 Billion Tree Tsunami' spread over five years.

The campaign, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan himself, includes restoring mangroves and forests, as well as planting trees in urban settings, including schools, colleges, public parks, and green belts.

Pakistan launches Eco-System Restoration Fund

Pakistan has launched Eco-System Restoration Fund for supporting a nature-based solution to climate change, facilitating the transition towards environmentally resilient ecologically targeted initiatives covering afforestation and biodiversity conservation.

The premier recently launched the “Protected Area Initiative” to develop 15 model protected areas across the country to conserve over 7,300 square km of land area as well as Green Stimulus with the creation of over 5,500 green jobs.

“The Government of Pakistan is fully committed to playing a leadership role in addressing the issue of climate change, including through the "10 Billion Trees Tsunami” initiative, which will restore and enhance over 1 million hectares of forest across the country," said Aslam.

"We are honoured to host this year's World Environment Day and lend our support to global restoration efforts," he added.