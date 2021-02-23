Election tribunal allows PTI's Faisal Vawda to contest Senate polls

Federal Minister Faisal Vawda addresses a press conference. Photo Courtesy: PID

An election tribunal rejected the appeal against the nomination papers of PTI leader and federal minister Faisal Vawda



The election tribunal barred the media from covering the hearing



KARACHI: The Sindh High Court election tribunal rejected on Tuesday an appeal against the nomination papers of PTI leader and federal minister Faisal Vawda for the Senate election, declaring him eligible to contest the upcoming polls.

The tribunal heard Qadir Khan Mandokhel's appeal against the returning officer's decision to approve Vawda's nomination papers for the Senate elections.

The media was barred from covering the hearing. Court staff directed media representatives to leave the courtroom.

During the hearing, the tribunal rejected Mandokhel's appeal against Vawda and upheld the PTI leader's nomination.

The tribunal said the appellant can file a constitutional petition if he wishes to.

Senate tickets being given to Vawda and wealthy construction contractor Saifullah Abro had created a rift among PTI leaders from Sindh. They wrote a letter to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to express their reservations.

The ruling party has been under fire from its provincial chapter in Sindh for awarding Senate tickets to Vawda and Abro.

In the letter, PTI office-bearers from three regions said they were “extremely disappointed with the entire process” of the selection of PTI's candidates for the Senate polls.