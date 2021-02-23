Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Election tribunal allows PTI's Faisal Vawda to contest Senate polls

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

Federal Minister Faisal Vawda addresses a press conference. Photo Courtesy: PID
  • An election tribunal rejected the appeal against the nomination papers of PTI leader and federal minister Faisal Vawda
  • The election tribunal barred the media from covering the hearing
  • The tribunal said that the appellant can file a constitutional petition if he wishes to

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court election tribunal rejected on Tuesday an appeal against the nomination papers of PTI leader and federal minister Faisal Vawda for the Senate election, declaring him eligible to contest the upcoming polls.

The tribunal heard Qadir Khan Mandokhel's appeal against the returning officer's decision to approve Vawda's nomination papers for the Senate elections.

Read more: PTI finalises Faisal Vawda, Sania Nishtar and others as candidates for Senate elections

The media was barred from covering the hearing. Court staff directed media representatives to leave the courtroom.

During the hearing, the tribunal rejected Mandokhel's appeal against Vawda and upheld the PTI leader's nomination.

The tribunal said the appellant can file a constitutional petition if he wishes to.

Read more: Senate polls: Objections against Faisal Vawda’s ticket rejected, say sources

Senate tickets being given to Vawda and wealthy construction contractor Saifullah Abro had created a rift among PTI leaders from Sindh. They wrote a letter to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to express their reservations.

The ruling party has been under fire from its provincial chapter in Sindh for awarding Senate tickets to Vawda and Abro.

In the letter, PTI office-bearers from three regions said they were “extremely disappointed with the entire process” of the selection of PTI's candidates for the Senate polls.

More From Pakistan:

‘Bloody revolution follows when the judiciary loses its respect'

‘Bloody revolution follows when the judiciary loses its respect'
PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections

PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections
Faisalabad man arrested for pretending to be a judge, giving police orders

Faisalabad man arrested for pretending to be a judge, giving police orders
Leopard shot dead after it injured eight people in Tharparkar

Leopard shot dead after it injured eight people in Tharparkar
Spotify is finally coming to Pakistan

Spotify is finally coming to Pakistan
Senate polls: Faisal Sabzwari, Khalida Ateeb finalised as MQM-P candidates

Senate polls: Faisal Sabzwari, Khalida Ateeb finalised as MQM-P candidates
Karachi, there's a police skating squad in town to fight street crime

Karachi, there's a police skating squad in town to fight street crime
PIA’s Boeing 777 aircraft fitted with General Electric engines: spokesperson

PIA’s Boeing 777 aircraft fitted with General Electric engines: spokesperson
Pakistan to host World Environment Day 2021

Pakistan to host World Environment Day 2021

PM Imran Khan leaves for two-day official visit to Sri Lanka

PM Imran Khan leaves for two-day official visit to Sri Lanka
Senate election: Democracy to remain a dream till voting method changed, observes Pakistan top court

Senate election: Democracy to remain a dream till voting method changed, observes Pakistan top court
NA-75 by-elections: ECP likely to decide on announcement of unofficial results today

NA-75 by-elections: ECP likely to decide on announcement of unofficial results today

Latest

view all