Tuesday Feb 23 2021
Faisalabad man arrested for pretending to be a judge, giving police orders

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

 During the interrogation, the suspect confessed to calling the policeman as a fake judge. Representational Image/File
  • Police arrest a man who gave a policeman orders while pretending to be a judge
  • He called Garh police sub-inspector and asked him to take possession of a few shops and hand them over to his relatives
  • During the interrogation, the suspect confessed to calling the policeman as a fake judge

FAISALABAD: The police arrested a man who ordered policemen while posing as an additional sessions judge to give his relatives illegitimate possession of some shops, Geo News reported Tuesday.

According to the police, a man named Iqbal called Garh police sub-inspector Akhtar Abbas. He introduced himself as Additional Sessions Judge Shehryar and asked him to take possession of a few shops and hand them over to his relatives.

It was later revealed that the SIM was in the name of a person named Iqbal. The police then arrested the man and interrogated him.

During the interrogation, the suspect confessed to calling the policeman as a fake judge. A case was registered against him.

