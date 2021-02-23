Faisalabad man arrested for pretending to be a judge, giving police orders

During the interrogation, the suspect confessed to calling the policeman as a fake judge. Representational Image/File

Police arrest a man who gave a policeman orders while pretending to be a judge

He called Garh police sub-inspector and asked him to take possession of a few shops and hand them over to his relatives



FAISALABAD: The police arrested a man who ordered policemen while posing as an additional sessions judge to give his relatives illegitimate possession of some shops, Geo News reported Tuesday.

According to the police, a man named Iqbal called Garh police sub-inspector Akhtar Abbas. He introduced himself as Additional Sessions Judge Shehryar and asked him to take possession of a few shops and hand them over to his relatives.

It was later revealed that the SIM was in the name of a person named Iqbal. The police then arrested the man and interrogated him.

During the interrogation, the suspect confessed to calling the policeman as a fake judge. A case was registered against him.