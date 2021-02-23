‘Bloody revolution follows when the judiciary loses its respect'

LHC CJ Qasim Khan says it is incumbent on judiciary to provide speedy justice to weak and downtrodden

Senior judge urges judiciary to cater to all segments of society

LHC CJ says judges who do not fulfill their responsibilities will face relevant legal action

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Qasim Khan has warned the judiciary of dire circumstances if the people lose their faith in the country’s judicial system.



Addressing a Rawalpindi High Court Bar event organised to bid farewell to retiring justices Tariq Abbasi and Mushtaq, the senior judge said that it was incumbent on the judiciary to provide speedy justice to the weak and downtrodden.

“The times have changed: even the educated and socio-economically well off citizens are now turning to the courts for justice,” he noted during his address.

He urged the judges present to cater to all segments of society.

“Where the people lose faith in the judiciary, bloody revolution follows,” he added as a warning.

Justice Qasim also discouraged the judges present at the event against needlessly delaying hearing cases and putting off proceedings for months on end.

He warned that judges who do not fulfill their responsibilities under their oath will face relevant legal action.