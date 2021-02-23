Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 23 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Bloody revolution follows when the judiciary loses its respect'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

  • LHC CJ Qasim Khan says it is incumbent on judiciary to provide speedy justice to weak and downtrodden
  • Senior judge urges judiciary to cater to all segments of society
  • LHC CJ says judges who do not fulfill their responsibilities will face relevant legal action

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Qasim Khan has warned the judiciary of dire circumstances if the people lose their faith in the country’s judicial system.

Addressing a Rawalpindi High Court Bar event organised to bid farewell to retiring justices Tariq Abbasi and Mushtaq, the senior judge said that it was incumbent on the judiciary to provide speedy justice to the weak and downtrodden.

“The times have changed: even the educated and socio-economically well off citizens are now turning to the courts for justice,” he noted during his address.

Read more: LHC takes notice of YouTube channels being created without proper mechanism

He urged the judges present to cater to all segments of society.

“Where the people lose faith in the judiciary, bloody revolution follows,” he added as a warning.

Justice Qasim also discouraged the judges present at the event against needlessly delaying hearing cases and putting off proceedings for months on end.

Read more: LHC admits petition seeking ban on TikTok, Bigo Live, Likee

He warned that judges who do not fulfill their responsibilities under their oath will face relevant legal action. 

More From Pakistan:

PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections

PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections
Faisalabad man arrested for pretending to be a judge, giving police orders

Faisalabad man arrested for pretending to be a judge, giving police orders
Election tribunal allows PTI's Faisal Vawda to contest Senate polls

Election tribunal allows PTI's Faisal Vawda to contest Senate polls
Leopard shot dead after it injured eight people in Tharparkar

Leopard shot dead after it injured eight people in Tharparkar
Spotify is finally coming to Pakistan

Spotify is finally coming to Pakistan
Senate polls: Faisal Sabzwari, Khalida Ateeb finalised as MQM-P candidates

Senate polls: Faisal Sabzwari, Khalida Ateeb finalised as MQM-P candidates
Karachi, there's a police skating squad in town to fight street crime

Karachi, there's a police skating squad in town to fight street crime
PIA’s Boeing 777 aircraft fitted with General Electric engines: spokesperson

PIA’s Boeing 777 aircraft fitted with General Electric engines: spokesperson
Pakistan to host World Environment Day 2021

Pakistan to host World Environment Day 2021

PM Imran Khan leaves for two-day official visit to Sri Lanka

PM Imran Khan leaves for two-day official visit to Sri Lanka
Senate election: Democracy to remain a dream till voting method changed, observes Pakistan top court

Senate election: Democracy to remain a dream till voting method changed, observes Pakistan top court
NA-75 by-elections: ECP likely to decide on announcement of unofficial results today

NA-75 by-elections: ECP likely to decide on announcement of unofficial results today

Latest

view all