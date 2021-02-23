Tom Holland reveals how he hilariously botched his ‘Star Wars’ audition

British actor Tom Holland catapulted to fame as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



And it looks like the actor tried to step into the Star Wars franchise as well but hilariously botched the opportunity owing to an amusing reason.

During his recent interview with Backstage, Holland revealed how he failed his Star Wars audition because he couldn’t control his laughter.

"I was like four or five auditions in, and I think I was auditioning for John Boyega's role. I remember doing this scene with this lady, bless her, and she was just a drone,” he said.

"So I was doing all of this, like, 'We gotta get back to the ship!' And she was going, 'Bleep, bloop bloop, bleep bloop.' I just couldn't stop laughing. I found it so funny,” he went on to say.

He admitted that he "felt really bad, because she was trying really hard to be a convincing android or drone or whatever they're called.”

"I obviously didn't get the part. That wasn't my best moment,” he added.