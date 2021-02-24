PTI's Saifullah Abro sends Liaquat Jatoi Rs2bn legal notice for 'false statement'

PTI leaders Liaquat Jatoi (L) and Saifullah Abro are seen in this combination photo. — Geo News/File

PTI leader Liaquat Jatoi has been served a Rs2bn legal notice seeking damages after he alleged that Saifullah Abro, PTI's former Senate candidate from Sindh on a technocrat seat, was given a ticket for Rs350 million.

Abro's nomination papers were not approved by the Election Commission of Pakistan and so he will not be running for Senate elections.



Blow for PTI: Nomination papers of Senate candidate Saifullah Abro rejected



Addressing a press conference, Jatoi said that Abro had joined the party six months back and questioned what the criteria was for giving him a ticket.

Abro, in response to Jatoi's allegations, announced he would file a defamation suit against him.



In a video message, Abro claimed that for the past few days there was "lobbying" against him, but he kept quiet.

He said the allegation that he was sold a ticket for Rs350 million is absurd and he will see Jatoi in court.



Abro then proceeded to send Jatoi a legal notice, which demands that any proof Jatoi has must be brought to the surface and shown to the public.

"Your statement is based upon political grudge as my client in a shortest period has worked for the welfare of the people of Sindh as well as of Pakistan and you due to political jealousy have made such false statement against my client which defamed my client in public at large," reads the notice.



It states that Jatoi "without any proof, levelled serious allegations" against Abro, causing a "serious loss" to his "honour, dignity and reputation".

Jatoi has been advised to tender an apology "in the same manner as you made the false statements, through print as well as electronic media". He must pay Rs2 billion as damages within fourteen days of receipt of the legal notice otherwise legal proceedings will be initiated against him, according to the notice.



Gill warns of 'strict action' against false allegations



Meanwhile the prime minister's aide on political communication Shahbaz Gill has demanded that Jatoi furnish proof for his accusations, warning him that if he is unable to do so then the party will take "strict action" against him.



He confirmed that Saifullah Abro will file a defamation suit.

"Jatoi is himself wanted by NAB (National Accountability Bureau) and he is levelling false allegations," Gill said.

