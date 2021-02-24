PSL 2021: Wahab Riaz credits entire team for victory against Multan Sultans

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Multan Sultans by six wickets in the fifth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 at the National Stadium Karachi. Photo: File

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz on Wednesday credited his entire team for the victory against Multan Sultans, adding that their bowling wasn't up to the mark which resulted in a comparatively huge score from their opponents.

Speaking to media after the match, Riaz said: "Our batting covered the flaws in our bowling. Even I have room for improvement in my bowling."



He also praised Multan Sultans bowler Shahnawaz Dahani and said that he was very impressed with his performance during the match.

After putting 193-4 on the board, thanks to James Vince's 84 and Mohammad Rizwan's 41, the Sultans must have felt confident that they had enough on an NSK wicket that had been favouring bowlers.

However, Zalmi pulled off the run chase comfortably with a complete over to spare.