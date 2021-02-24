Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL 2021: Wahab Riaz credits entire team for victory against Multan Sultans

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Multan Sultans by six wickets in the fifth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 at the National Stadium Karachi. Photo: File
  • Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz gives credit to his entire team for the victory against Multan Sultans
  • Wahab Riaz says their bowling wasn't up to the mark 
  • Our batting covered the flaws in our bowling, says the skipper.

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz on Wednesday credited his entire team for the victory against Multan Sultans, adding that their bowling wasn't up to the mark which resulted in a comparatively huge score from their opponents.

Speaking to media after the match, Riaz said: "Our batting covered the flaws in our bowling. Even I have room for improvement in my bowling."

Read more: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by six wickets

He also praised Multan Sultans bowler Shahnawaz Dahani and said that he was very impressed with his performance during the match.

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Multan Sultans by six wickets in the fifth match of the Pakistan Super League at the National Stadium Karachi.

After putting 193-4 on the board, thanks to James Vince's 84 and Mohammad Rizwan's 41, the Sultans must have felt confident that they had enough on an NSK wicket that had been favouring bowlers.

However, Zalmi pulled off the run chase comfortably with a complete over to spare.

More From Pakistan:

Govt being shown a 'tough time' even with Opposition's fewer numbers, Bilawal claims

Govt being shown a 'tough time' even with Opposition's fewer numbers, Bilawal claims
MPAs to be suspended if dog-bite incidents take place in their areas, rules SHC

MPAs to be suspended if dog-bite incidents take place in their areas, rules SHC
PM Imran Khan meets Sri Lankan cricket greats who played against him

PM Imran Khan meets Sri Lankan cricket greats who played against him
Lahore court grants bail to PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering case

Lahore court grants bail to PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering case
Boycotted PM's meeting to register protest: PTI MPA Maliha Ali Asghar

Boycotted PM's meeting to register protest: PTI MPA Maliha Ali Asghar
Kashmir only dispute between India and Pakistan, says PM Imran Khan in Sri Lanka

Kashmir only dispute between India and Pakistan, says PM Imran Khan in Sri Lanka
Race to the Senate: Find out how the winner is decided

Race to the Senate: Find out how the winner is decided
Don't let geo-political calculations influence Kashmir issue, Pakistan tells UN council

Don't let geo-political calculations influence Kashmir issue, Pakistan tells UN council
Shehbaz Sharif has always worked for supremacy of Parliament, says PDM’s Gillani

Shehbaz Sharif has always worked for supremacy of Parliament, says PDM’s Gillani
Shaniera Akram urges people to 'Pawri' with their masks on

Shaniera Akram urges people to 'Pawri' with their masks on
PTI, MQM leaders approach SHC to appeal rejection of Senate nomination papers

PTI, MQM leaders approach SHC to appeal rejection of Senate nomination papers
PM Imran Khan, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa meet for a tete-a-tete

PM Imran Khan, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa meet for a tete-a-tete

Latest

view all