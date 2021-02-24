Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
By
Web Desk

NA-75 Daska by-polls: ECP fines Qasim Suri for violating code of conduct

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

  • ECP imposes fine of Rs30,000 on Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri for violating a code of conduct in the NA-75 Daska by-polls
  • According to a challan issued by ECP, Suri had participated in the NA-75 by-election campaign when he came to Daska on February 11
  • ECP has ordered an inquiry into the non-disclosure of results of 20 polling stations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has imposed a fine of Rs30,000 on Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri for violating the code of conduct in the NA-75 Daska by-polls, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

The ECP challan says Suri had participated in the NA-75 by-election campaign when he came to Daska on February 11.

The NA-75 Daska constituency witnessed severe irregularities in the by-polls when two people were killed and two others were injured due to tension during the voting process.

The firing incident had occurred at the Gondka polling station which resulted in three persons getting injured initially, with two succumbing to their injuries on the way to the hospital. 

Read more: NA-75 Daska by-election: Two dead, 2 injured as PTI, PML-N workers clash

The commission has ordered an inquiry into the non-disclosure of results of 20 polling stations in the Daska by-election.

Results of the constituency have since been withheld.

More From Pakistan:

PTI demands removal of Sindh IG after Haleem Adil Sheikh arrest

PTI demands removal of Sindh IG after Haleem Adil Sheikh arrest
Wheat prices set by government invites exploitation, say Sindh farmers

Wheat prices set by government invites exploitation, say Sindh farmers
GB govt to setup mountaineering, rock climbing school in memory of Muhammad Ali Sadpara

GB govt to setup mountaineering, rock climbing school in memory of Muhammad Ali Sadpara
Senate polls: PDM candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani contacts Akhtar Mengal

Senate polls: PDM candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani contacts Akhtar Mengal
CPEC to enhance Sri Lanka's connectivity up to Central Asia: PM Imran Khan

CPEC to enhance Sri Lanka's connectivity up to Central Asia: PM Imran Khan
PTI's Saifullah Abro sends Liaquat Jatoi Rs2bn legal notice for 'false statement'

PTI's Saifullah Abro sends Liaquat Jatoi Rs2bn legal notice for 'false statement'
CJP forms 10-member, larger bench to hear Justice Qazi Faez Isa's review petition

CJP forms 10-member, larger bench to hear Justice Qazi Faez Isa's review petition
50 couples tie the knot during mass wedding in Pakistan's Kurram district

50 couples tie the knot during mass wedding in Pakistan's Kurram district
TTP militant involved in killing of four women gunned down: ISPR

TTP militant involved in killing of four women gunned down: ISPR
AGP requests SC to wrap up Senate open ballot reference by tomorrow

AGP requests SC to wrap up Senate open ballot reference by tomorrow

Maryam Nawaz, Shahzad Akbar trade barbs after Broadsheet's payment to PML-N

Maryam Nawaz, Shahzad Akbar trade barbs after Broadsheet's payment to PML-N
Bill against corporal punishment of children in capital passed by National Assembly

Bill against corporal punishment of children in capital passed by National Assembly

Latest

view all