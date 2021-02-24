NA-75 Daska by-polls: ECP fines Qasim Suri for violating code of conduct

ECP imposes fine of Rs30,000 on Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri for violating a code of conduct in the NA-75 Daska by-polls



ECP has ordered an inquiry into the non-disclosure of results of 20 polling stations



ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has imposed a fine of Rs30,000 on Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri for violating the code of conduct in the NA-75 Daska by-polls, Geo News reported on Wednesday.



The NA-75 Daska constituency witnessed severe irregularities in the by-polls when two people were killed and two others were injured due to tension during the voting process.

The firing incident had occurred at the Gondka polling station which resulted in three persons getting injured initially, with two succumbing to their injuries on the way to the hospital.

The commission has ordered an inquiry into the non-disclosure of results of 20 polling stations in the Daska by-election.

Results of the constituency have since been withheld.