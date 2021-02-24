Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Shahid Afridi questions ICC for not allowing umpires to hold bowlers' caps

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi celebrates after taking a wicket. Photo: AFP


  • Afridi wonders why bowlers can't hand over caps and other items to umpires when they are in the same bubble as the cricketers
  • "They even shake hands at the end of the game," tweets Afridi
  • The ICC has barred bowlers from handing over their caps, jumpers, sunglasses and other items to umpires

Former Pakistan cricket captain and swashbuckling all-rounder Shahid Afridi asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday about its directives to umpires which bars them from holding bowlers' items.

The new rules have been in place ever since cricket resumed in a world where the coronavirus pandemic has affected most countries around the world.

The Multan Sultans cricketer took to Twitter to wonder why the ICC had put the rule in place when umpires shook hands at the end of every match and were in the same bubble as the management and cricketers.

"Dear @ICC wondering why the umpires are not allowed to hold bowlers cap even though they are in the same bubble as the players/management and even shake hands at the end of the game" he tweeted.

As cricket limped back to normalcy last summer with coronavirus infections surging in many countries around the world, the ICC put in place new rules that ensured social distancing for cricketers.

As per the rules, the council ruled that there would neither be loo breaks during training nor will players be allowed to hand over their caps or sunglasses to on-field umpires.

The ICC barred players from handing over caps, towels, sunglasses and jumpers to the umpire as part of maintaining social distance.

"Players and umpires should maintain social distancing on the cricket field and that includes no handing over of player items (cap, towels, sunglasses, jumpers) to the umpire or teammates," reads the ICC playing guidelines.

More From Sports:

PSL 2021: After Chris Gayle, Hasan Ali shows his moves in Googly challenge

PSL 2021: After Chris Gayle, Hasan Ali shows his moves in Googly challenge
Shoaib Akhtar's female look-alike, an Indian TikToker, goes viral on social media

Shoaib Akhtar's female look-alike, an Indian TikToker, goes viral on social media
PM Imran Khan approves allocation of Rs52m grant for Sri Lanka's sports development

PM Imran Khan approves allocation of Rs52m grant for Sri Lanka's sports development
Lahore Qalandars among strong contenders to win PSL 2021: David Wiese

Lahore Qalandars among strong contenders to win PSL 2021: David Wiese
Tiger Woods golf career hangs in balance after car crash

Tiger Woods golf career hangs in balance after car crash
PSL 2021, Match preview: Karachi Kings take on Islamabad United today

PSL 2021, Match preview: Karachi Kings take on Islamabad United today
PSL 2021 schedule: Today's fixtures, Feb 24

PSL 2021 schedule: Today's fixtures, Feb 24
WATCH: Zalmi's 'Burj ul Irfan' makes 'dream start' with wicket on first delivery

WATCH: Zalmi's 'Burj ul Irfan' makes 'dream start' with wicket on first delivery
'Lahori' Azhar Ali backs Qalandars to lift PSL 2021 trophy

'Lahori' Azhar Ali backs Qalandars to lift PSL 2021 trophy
PSL 2021: Watch Sarfaraz let Hafeez lead the field after Quetta-Lahore clash

PSL 2021: Watch Sarfaraz let Hafeez lead the field after Quetta-Lahore clash
Watch: Mohammad Hafeez's 'ballistic' sixers draw widespread applause

Watch: Mohammad Hafeez's 'ballistic' sixers draw widespread applause
Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by six wickets

Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by six wickets

Latest

view all