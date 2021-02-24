Shahid Afridi questions ICC for not allowing umpires to hold bowlers' caps

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi celebrates after taking a wicket. Photo: AFP





Afridi wonders why bowlers can't hand over caps and other items to umpires when they are in the same bubble as the cricketers

"They even shake hands at the end of the game," tweets Afridi

The ICC has barred bowlers from handing over their caps, jumpers, sunglasses and other items to umpires





Former Pakistan cricket captain and swashbuckling all-rounder Shahid Afridi asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday about its directives to umpires which bars them from holding bowlers' items.



The new rules have been in place ever since cricket resumed in a world where the coronavirus pandemic has affected most countries around the world.



The Multan Sultans cricketer took to Twitter to wonder why the ICC had put the rule in place when umpires shook hands at the end of every match and were in the same bubble as the management and cricketers.



"Dear @ICC wondering why the umpires are not allowed to hold bowlers cap even though they are in the same bubble as the players/management and even shake hands at the end of the game" he tweeted.



As cricket limped back to normalcy last summer with coronavirus infections surging in many countries around the world, the ICC put in place new rules that ensured social distancing for cricketers.



As per the rules, the council ruled that there would neither be loo breaks during training nor will players be allowed to hand over their caps or sunglasses to on-field umpires.



The ICC barred players from handing over caps, towels, sunglasses and jumpers to the umpire as part of maintaining social distance.



"Players and umpires should maintain social distancing on the cricket field and that includes no handing over of player items (cap, towels, sunglasses, jumpers) to the umpire or teammates," reads the ICC playing guidelines.

