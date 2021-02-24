Sources touch on Britney Spears’s ‘explosive documentary’ sequel

Sources have come forward to shed light on the status of Britney Spears’s documentary sequel and the vast material available to filmmakers.

The news was brought forward by the senior story editor of The New York Times, Liz Day. During her interview with the Daily Mail she admitted that a sequel is surly in the works since the company has “so much” more marterial at their disposal.

She claimed, “I think we'd love to, there was so much we had to leave on the cutting room floor and in our notebooks just for time. And also since the documentary aired, we've gotten a lot of information that we're interested in as well that we're interested in pursuing and reporting out further.”

For those unversed, the previous episodes in the documentary highlighted the artist’s toxic career, mental health struggles and even ongoing conservatorship drama.

During her interview she even spoke about fan reactions and was quoted saying, “Yeah. And I think something that’s happened as well is the documentary has helped us earn the trust of even more people. As we talked about earlier, people have been very distrustful of the press because they've felt burned in the past and I think the documentary's very sensitive treatment and respect of all parties and everyone helped us further.”