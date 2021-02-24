Watch: Karachi's Sharjeel Khan leaves Islamabad shell-shocked with back-to-back sixes

Karachi Kings' opener Sharjeel Khan left jaws dropped across the audience when he hit four consecutive sixes, in the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League T20 series, held at Karachi's National Stadium on Wednesday.

The magic was spun in the ninth over, starting with the third delivery, by Islamabad United's Shadab Khan.

PSL rightly commented saying: "Sharjeel blows the roof off the National Stadium Karachi".



The opener went on to score 105 off 59 balls, before he was dismissed at 18.2 overs by a Hasan Ali yorker that led to an lbw ruling after a review.



Islamabad United had won the toss and decided to field first against the Karachi Kings. Both teams have played one other match, which they each won.



