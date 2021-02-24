BTS slays MTV Unplugged with Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’ performance

South Korean boy band BTS have taken fans by storm with their rendition of Coldplay’s Fix You and other breathtaking songs from their new album BE.

For this performance even Suga joined in, much to the delight of his fans, and gave a hopeful shoulder surgery update, claiming, “It’s been a long time since I greeted you on stage. I’ve missed the stage a lot while I was recovering. Now that I’m performing with everyone, I feel content and happy.”

The tracks in question included BE album’s Telepathy, Blue & Grey as well as Coldplay’s Fix You.

