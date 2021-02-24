Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS slays MTV Unplugged with Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’ performance

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

BTS slays MTV Unplugged with Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’ performance

South Korean boy band BTS have taken fans by storm with their rendition of Coldplay’s Fix You and other breathtaking songs from their new album BE.

For this performance even Suga joined in, much to the delight of his fans, and gave a hopeful shoulder surgery update, claiming, “It’s been a long time since I greeted you on stage. I’ve missed the stage a lot while I was recovering. Now that I’m performing with everyone, I feel content and happy.”

The tracks in question included BE album’s Telepathy, Blue & Grey as well as Coldplay’s Fix You.

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth removes Prince Andrew's royal titles?

Queen Elizabeth removes Prince Andrew's royal titles?
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'not on same page' over kids' upbringing

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'not on same page' over kids' upbringing
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for ‘self-serving dig at Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for ‘self-serving dig at Queen Elizabeth
TikTok user points out Jennifer Aniston's odd 'vocal tic' in Friends

TikTok user points out Jennifer Aniston's odd 'vocal tic' in Friends

Billie Eilish get candid about their song-writing secrets

Billie Eilish get candid about their song-writing secrets
Demi Lovato touches on becoming a role model for those in ‘deep dark struggles’

Demi Lovato touches on becoming a role model for those in ‘deep dark struggles’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle never wished to leave the royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle never wished to leave the royal family

'Kurulus:Osman' latest episode features new battle

'Kurulus:Osman' latest episode features new battle

Tom & Jerry to appear in a new feature film

Tom & Jerry to appear in a new feature film

Travis Scott reveals fatherhood inspires him

Travis Scott reveals fatherhood inspires him
Cardi B shares heart-melting video of Offset having daddy daughter time with Kulture

Cardi B shares heart-melting video of Offset having daddy daughter time with Kulture
Drew Barrymore shares the ordeal of spending 18 months in psychiatric ward as a teen

Drew Barrymore shares the ordeal of spending 18 months in psychiatric ward as a teen

Latest

view all