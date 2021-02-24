PMC says seats enhanced in public colleges across Pakistan for HEC scholarship

The Pakistan Medical Commission logo. — Photo courtesy Twitter

The Pakistan Medical Commission on Wednesday said that it has already enhanced seats in public colleges across Pakistan for various quotas.

Sharing details on Twitter, PMC said that 586 seats were enhanced to accommodate the Higher Education Commission (HEC) scholarship programme for Balochistan and FATA students.

PMC details admission criteria for private medical, dental colleges

PMC said that it must be noted that under the PMC Act 2020, the provinces have the sole authority to allocate seats in public colleges. Also, it is up to the HEC to independently approach each province so that the quota for its scholarships can be allotted in public colleges.

"To assist the HEC and the provinces to coordinate this effort, the Council permitted the public universities to provide the final list of students admitted on the HEC scholarship programme by March 22, subject to there being no admission over and above the allocated strength of each college," it wrote.

