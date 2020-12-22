PMC details admission criteria for private medical, dental colleges

The Pakistan Medical Commission on Tuesday made important announcements regarding the admissions process for private medical and dental colleges.

In a four part-series, the Commission detailed instructions for students seeking admission to medical and dental colleges in the 2021 session.



For students that have obtained 12 years education outside of Pakistan, an exemption for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) will be granted for the year 2021 only.

Such students can turn in their SAT II results instead, provided a score of 480 at least is obtained in every subject.

The following weightage will be considered for results of different subjects:



- Biology: 40%

- Chemistry: 35%

- Physics/Maths: 25%

PMC noted that SAT I exams have not been conducted anywhere in the world due to coronavirus. Therefore, students who studied in an English medium school will be further exempt from submitting scores for English.

Eligibility criteria for applicants

