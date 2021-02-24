PSL 2021 to now be held with 50% attendees after NCOC's nod

Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

A file photo of the crowd during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

  • NCOC allows the spectator capacity to be increased from 20% to 50%
  • 15,000 spectators will be allowed during PSL matches in Karachi and 11,000 in Lahore
  • A PCB official confirms the development and hope for its implementation from Friday

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) of Pakistan has allowed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to increase the number of spectators from 20% to 50% of the stadium’s capacity during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

The NCOC, in a statement on Wednesday, also confirmed that there will be a full capacity crowd during the playoffs of the PSL.

“Spectators' attendance in PSL pool matches [will] be increased to 50% instead of [the] presently allowed 20%, whereas full attendance will be allowed for the playoffs with stringent COVID SOPs,” said the statement.

Read more: Mohammad Hafeez urges spectators to ensure coronavirus SOPs

Similarly, a PCB official confirmed the development and hoped for its implementation from Friday, but said that modalities are yet to be finalised.

“We are trying to implement it from Friday’s games in Pakistan Super League but we’ll have to look at various aspects and decide the modalities regarding the immediate sale of tickets and other protocols,” the official said.

The fresh NCOC guidelines means there will be 15,000 spectators allowed during PSL games in Karachi and 11,000 in Lahore.

