Khloe Kardashian reacts to backlash over her latest photos for fashion brand

Khloe Kardashian set the record straight after fans claimed that her latest promotional photos for her new shoe line have been heavily photoshopped.

The 36-year-old reality star received flak from fans after sharing a series of her quirky snaps, showing her slimmer than normal with elongated hands and feets.

Soon-after the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star posted the pictures, her eagle-eyed fans started to question her appearance in the images.

In response, the 36-year-old shared a tweet to reveal the truth about her snaps which had stunned her followers.

Setting the record straight Khloe tweeted: ‘HA I’m cracking up! 4a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect. The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers'

Khloe Kardashian has been in news amid the upcoming launch for her new shoe line, as she ended up sparking speculation that she is engaged to on/off partner Tristan Thompson.

