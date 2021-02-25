Fawad Alam thanks PCB for upgradation in central contract

Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam was elated over his elevation to category C in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s Central Contract list 2021. Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Alam thanks PCB for his promotion

KARACHI: Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam was elated over his elevation to category C in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s Central Contract list 2021 and thanked the board for the promotion.

The PCB has promoted wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan from category B of the central contract to category A and has included Fawad Alam in the list of centrally-contracted cricketers.

"Alhamdulillah! Can't thank Allah enough for always being in my favour and granting me success. Hard work pays off indeed. Thank you @TheRealPCB for elevating me to category C of the PCB’s Central Contract list 2020-21," Alam wrote on Twitter.

Fawad Alam was elevated from the A+ domestic contract category to category C of the PCB Central Contract List 2020-21.

The PCB had also offered a category-C contract to T20I specialist Mohammad Hafeez, however, he politely declined.

“This is a reward for their hard work and high-quality performances during difficult and challenging bio-secure environments that tested their determination, resolve, commitment, mental toughness, and physical fitness to the limits,” the PCB CEO Wasim Khan said in a statement.