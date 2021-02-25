Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Feb 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Fawad Alam thanks PCB for upgradation in central contract

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam was elated over his elevation to category C in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s Central Contract list 2021. Photo Courtesy: Twitter
  • Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam was elated over his elevation to category C in the PCB's Central Contract list 2021
  • Alam thanks PCB for his promotion
  • The batsman was elevated from the A+ domestic contract category to category C 

KARACHI: Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam was elated over his elevation to category C in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s Central Contract list 2021 and thanked the board for the promotion.

The PCB has promoted wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan from category B of the central contract to category A and has included Fawad Alam in the list of centrally-contracted cricketers. 

Read more: PCB elevates Mohammad Rizwan to category A, Fawad Alam to category C of central contracts

"Alhamdulillah! Can't thank Allah enough for always being in my favour and granting me success. Hard work pays off indeed. Thank you @TheRealPCB for elevating me to category C of the PCB’s Central Contract list 2020-21," Alam wrote on Twitter.

Fawad Alam was elevated from the A+ domestic contract category to category C of the PCB Central Contract List 2020-21. 

The PCB had also offered a category-C contract to T20I specialist Mohammad Hafeez, however, he politely declined.

“This is a reward for their hard work and high-quality performances during difficult and challenging bio-secure environments that tested their determination, resolve, commitment, mental toughness, and physical fitness to the limits,” the PCB CEO Wasim Khan said in a statement.

More From Sports:

PSL 2021: Karachi Kings’ Sharjeel Khan elated after masterful century

PSL 2021: Karachi Kings’ Sharjeel Khan elated after masterful century
PSL 2021 to now be held with 50% attendees after NCOC's nod

PSL 2021 to now be held with 50% attendees after NCOC's nod
Watch: Karachi's Sharjeel Khan leaves Islamabad shell-shocked with back-to-back sixes

Watch: Karachi's Sharjeel Khan leaves Islamabad shell-shocked with back-to-back sixes
PCB elevates Mohammad Rizwan to category A, Fawad Alam to category C of central contracts

PCB elevates Mohammad Rizwan to category A, Fawad Alam to category C of central contracts
PSL 2021: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by five wickets

PSL 2021: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by five wickets
Shahid Afridi questions ICC for not allowing umpires to hold bowlers' caps

Shahid Afridi questions ICC for not allowing umpires to hold bowlers' caps
PSL 2021: After Chris Gayle, Hasan Ali shows his moves in Googly challenge

PSL 2021: After Chris Gayle, Hasan Ali shows his moves in Googly challenge
Shoaib Akhtar's female look-alike, an Indian TikToker, goes viral on social media

Shoaib Akhtar's female look-alike, an Indian TikToker, goes viral on social media
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza wishes her 'savior' on birthday

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza wishes her 'savior' on birthday
PM Imran Khan approves allocation of Rs52m grant for Sri Lanka's sports development

PM Imran Khan approves allocation of Rs52m grant for Sri Lanka's sports development
Lahore Qalandars among strong contenders to win PSL 2021: David Wiese

Lahore Qalandars among strong contenders to win PSL 2021: David Wiese
Tiger Woods golf career hangs in balance after car crash

Tiger Woods golf career hangs in balance after car crash

Latest

view all