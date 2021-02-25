Tom Holland sets the record straight about all those ‘Spider-Man 3’ rumours

Hollywood star Tom Holland is opening up about the upcoming film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.



The actor during his appearance on The Tonight Show was asked about the numerous rumours making rounds online about the third instalment of the film.

When asked whether or not Jamie Foxx will be returning to the film for a cameo as Electro, Holland appeared to be as oblivious as the rest of us.

The same happened when he was asked about his predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Upon getting grilled for an answer by host Jimmy Fallon, Holland replied: "It would be amazing if they were, because they haven't told me that yet.”

He added: "And I am Spider-Man, and I've read the script from the beginning to the end. So, it would be a miracle if they could have kept that from me."

"But at the moment, there is no cameo from the two boys,” he clarified.

Fallon, referencing Holland’s reputation for spoiling film plots way ahead of the release, asked: "But they do keep things from you, though, don't they?"

"Actually, it's getting to the point where it's really frustrating. Because I feel like now I've progressed. I'm a trustworthy member of The Avengers. And I haven't really ever spoiled anything. Well, there's a few things, but no big things. We'll leave it at that,” he added.

Fallon corrected him and said: "Wait, you actually have. You actually have."