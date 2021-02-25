Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Tom Holland sets the record straight about all those ‘Spider-Man 3’ rumours

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

Hollywood star Tom Holland is opening up about the upcoming film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The actor during his appearance on The Tonight Show was asked about the numerous rumours making rounds online about the third instalment of the film.

When asked whether or not Jamie Foxx will be returning to the film for a cameo as Electro, Holland appeared to be as oblivious as the rest of us.

The same happened when he was asked about his predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Upon getting grilled for an answer by host Jimmy Fallon, Holland replied: "It would be amazing if they were, because they haven't told me that yet.”

He added: "And I am Spider-Man, and I've read the script from the beginning to the end. So, it would be a miracle if they could have kept that from me."

"But at the moment, there is no cameo from the two boys,” he clarified.

Fallon, referencing Holland’s reputation for spoiling film plots way ahead of the release, asked: "But they do keep things from you, though, don't they?"

"Actually, it's getting to the point where it's really frustrating. Because I feel like now I've progressed. I'm a trustworthy member of The Avengers. And I haven't really ever spoiled anything. Well, there's a few things, but no big things. We'll leave it at that,” he added.

Fallon corrected him and said: "Wait, you actually have. You actually have."

More From Entertainment:

Kevin Feige opens up about the future of ‘WandaVision’ and Marvel TV

Kevin Feige opens up about the future of ‘WandaVision’ and Marvel TV
Viola Davis to star as Michelle Obama in series focusing on US first ladies

Viola Davis to star as Michelle Obama in series focusing on US first ladies
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry extend support to new Commonwealth project

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry extend support to new Commonwealth project

Dr. Jill Biden gives Kelly Clarkson advice on how to move on from her divorce

Dr. Jill Biden gives Kelly Clarkson advice on how to move on from her divorce
Katharine McPhee and David Foster welcome their first child

Katharine McPhee and David Foster welcome their first child
Prince William, Kate ‘devastated’ about Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview

Prince William, Kate ‘devastated’ about Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview

Drew Barrymore says she empathizes with Britney Spears

Drew Barrymore says she empathizes with Britney Spears
Prince Charles plays a shocked man as Camilla Parker lifts a knife

Prince Charles plays a shocked man as Camilla Parker lifts a knife
Britney Spears shares interesting facts about herself in new Instagram post

Britney Spears shares interesting facts about herself in new Instagram post
Khloe Kardashian reacts to backlash over her latest photos for fashion brand

Khloe Kardashian reacts to backlash over her latest photos for fashion brand
Paramount to stream Mission Impossible 7 after theatrical release

Paramount to stream Mission Impossible 7 after theatrical release
Lady Gaga wows in glamorous animal print Kaftan as she steps out in Rome with new hairstyle

Lady Gaga wows in glamorous animal print Kaftan as she steps out in Rome with new hairstyle

Latest

view all