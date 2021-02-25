Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Imran Abbas, Ertugrul's Celal Al leave fans starstruck after their interaction

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas and Turkish star Celal Al, who is best known for his character Abdul Rahman Alp in historical drama series Ertugrul, left fans starstruck after the two were spotted having a friendly interaction.

Taking to Instagram, the actor, who is currently in Istanbul, shared snippets from their meeting which showcased Al feeding the Khuda Aur Muhabbat star some Turkish delight, along with conversation over how Al is adored across the globe.

"My friend, brother and huge star from Ertugrul visited me today," he captioned the video post.

"Right now I'm in Istanbul and I have a very special guest. He came all the way from his shoot with. I really like how they are proud of their mother tongue," he said. 

"He has a lot of fans from Pakistan, Malaysia, India."

"Assalam O Alaikum Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Kashmir," the Turkish star said. 

In another post, Abbas thanked Al for his company. 

"Thankyou brother @celalall for coming over to see me and more over bringing this Turkish delight.. Love you bro!! Long live Pakistan Turkey brotherhood," the Pakistani actor captioned the post. 

Take a look:





More From Showbiz:

Minal Khan's latest snap gets fans swooning

Minal Khan's latest snap gets fans swooning
Ayeza Khan shares loved-up photos with hubby Danish Taimoor

Ayeza Khan shares loved-up photos with hubby Danish Taimoor
Aima Baig shares a heartfelt birthday note for Shahbaz Shigri

Aima Baig shares a heartfelt birthday note for Shahbaz Shigri
Minal Khan drops jaws with dreamy, bridal photoshoot

Minal Khan drops jaws with dreamy, bridal photoshoot
Ayesha Omar over the moon after meeting 'pawri ho rahi hai' star Dananeer Mobeen

Ayesha Omar over the moon after meeting 'pawri ho rahi hai' star Dananeer Mobeen
‘Pawri’ girl recreates fun video with Mehwish Hayat, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz

‘Pawri’ girl recreates fun video with Mehwish Hayat, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz
Mehwish Hayat takes gun to deal with her 'madness'

Mehwish Hayat takes gun to deal with her 'madness'
Sara Ali Khan confesses Ibrahim Ali Khan is the smarter of the two

Sara Ali Khan confesses Ibrahim Ali Khan is the smarter of the two
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt enjoy getaway to Turkey

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt enjoy getaway to Turkey
Ayesha Omar jumps on Dananeer Mobeen's ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ bandwagon

Ayesha Omar jumps on Dananeer Mobeen's ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ bandwagon
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain's adorable snap wins hearts

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain's adorable snap wins hearts
Amna Ilyas shuts down social media trolls over body shaming her

Amna Ilyas shuts down social media trolls over body shaming her

Latest

view all