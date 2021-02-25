Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Experts detail Queen Elizabeth’s anguish over Prince Philip’s hospitalization

Insiders recently weighed in on Queen Elizabeth’s ‘anguish’ over Prince Philip’s hospitalization.

This claim was brought forward by HeirPod host Omid Scobie and ABC News foreign correspondent Maggie Rulli.

"99 is quite a good age, we should all hope to live such a long and full life. Even still, you think of the people that still love him. I always think of the spouse especially. So right now, how is the Queen doing? Her husband of decades is in the hospital. To have your life partner potentially not doing well is hard. I can't even imagine, it must be so so difficult. We're all hoping for the best, and clearly thinking of his family."

Even a source close to US Weekly touched upon the Queen’s current emotions regarding Prince Philip’s hospital visit and claimed, “It’s been a rough few weeks for the Queen, that’s for sure. The situation with Harry and Meghan has been challenging, and on top of that, she’s distraught over her beloved husband’s health setback.”

