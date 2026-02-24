50 Cent clashed with T.I.’s son King Harris on social media

50 Cent and King Harris, T.I.’s son, are at the center of a heated social media feud.

The drama started when 50 Cent posted a photo of Tiny Harris performing with the caption, “I keep saying keep my name out ya mouth, ok?”

King Harris then fired back by referencing 50 Cent’s late mother, asking, “Where ya mama [eyes emoji]?”

The heated exchange got bigger in no time as King shared a few Instagram stories that appeared to be defending his own mother and calling out 50 Cent.

He even posted a tombstone image saying, “@50Cent this is where yo mama at!!” describing his mother as “legend” and criticised 50 Cent’s actions as disrespectful.

T.I. also reacted, calling 50 Cent a “HO” over the post about his wife.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent appeared unfazed and unbothered by all the drama which has been going on, while replying to King Harris only with a laughing emoji and a meme.

However, Tiny Harris didn’t say anything publicly about the clash just yet, leaving people waiting for his response.

Fans quickly noticed the tension and how fast social media can turn small posts into huge family disputes.