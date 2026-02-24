 
Geo News

50 Cent clashed with T.I.'s son King Harris on social media

King Harris and 50 Centf heated rivalry sparkez massive buzz online among their fans

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 24, 2026

50 Cent clashed with T.I.’s son King Harris on social media
50 Cent clashed with T.I.’s son King Harris on social media

50 Cent and King Harris, T.I.’s son, are at the center of a heated social media feud.

The drama started when 50 Cent posted a photo of Tiny Harris performing with the caption, “I keep saying keep my name out ya mouth, ok?”

King Harris then fired back by referencing 50 Cent’s late mother, asking, “Where ya mama [eyes emoji]?”

The heated exchange got bigger in no time as King shared a few Instagram stories that appeared to be defending his own mother and calling out 50 Cent.

He even posted a tombstone image saying, “@50Cent this is where yo mama at!!” describing his mother as “legend” and criticised 50 Cent’s actions as disrespectful.

T.I. also reacted, calling 50 Cent a “HO” over the post about his wife.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent appeared unfazed and unbothered by all the drama which has been going on, while replying to King Harris only with a laughing emoji and a meme.

However, Tiny Harris didn’t say anything publicly about the clash just yet, leaving people waiting for his response.

Fans quickly noticed the tension and how fast social media can turn small posts into huge family disputes.

‘Love Island' crowns 2026 winners in glamourous finale
‘Love Island' crowns 2026 winners in glamourous finale
Chris Hemsworth cancels plan to remove ONE tattoo for daughter India
Chris Hemsworth cancels plan to remove ONE tattoo for daughter India
Daniel Radcliffe finally addresses Wolverine casting rumours
Daniel Radcliffe finally addresses Wolverine casting rumours
Michael B. Jordan furious after BAFTA outburst sparks backlash debate
Michael B. Jordan furious after BAFTA outburst sparks backlash debate
Kelly Osbourne claps back at trollers: 'Disgusting'
Kelly Osbourne claps back at trollers: 'Disgusting'
Martha Plimpton pays tribute to ‘Lizzie McGuire' star Robert Carradine after death
Martha Plimpton pays tribute to ‘Lizzie McGuire' star Robert Carradine after death
Nicki Minaj trends amid claims of massive bot support on social media
Nicki Minaj trends amid claims of massive bot support on social media
Kate Hudson makes bold claim about parents Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell
Kate Hudson makes bold claim about parents Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell