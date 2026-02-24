 
Demi Lovato raves about collab with fellow Disney alum Vanessa Hudgens

The 'Camp Rock' star praises the 'High School Musical' alum for paving the way for musicals on Disney

February 24, 2026

Lovato says she is having 'so much fun' working with Hudgens

Demi Lovato and Vanessa Hudgens were two of the most defining faces of the 2000s Disney era, and their brand-new collaboration was a long time coming.

The Camp Rock star has partnered up with the High School Musical alum for the latter’s beverage brand, Caliwater. While promoting her new Blood Orange flavour in an interview with People magazine published February 23, Lovato, 33, reflected on their shared roots and credited Hudgens, 37, for her lasting cultural impact.

“It’s really cool and full circle to be able to work with [Hudgens] after getting both out starts on Disney Channel,” the singer said. “I love that we’re able to work together on this. We’re having so much fun.”

Hudgens famously played Gabriella Montez in High School Musical, which debuted in 2006, while Lovato starred as Mitchie Torres in 2008’s Camp Rock and its 2010 sequel.

As speculation about rivalry has lingered for years, Lovato was clear: "I don't think so." In fact, she added, "If anything, I think everyone from Camp Rock really had a lot of respect and if anything, looked up to the people that were in the High School Musical because they kind of paved the way for musicals on the Disney Channel."

