Katherine Short had help amid ‘mental illness’ before death

Katherine Short, the daughter of comedian Martin Short, had been open about living with mental illness and the support she relied on in the years leading up to her death.

On her now-deleted professional website, Katherine previously shared that she had a service dog named Joni, who helped her manage her condition on a daily basis.

“Joni is my incredible service dog, who has been assisting me with my own struggles with mental illness for the past 5 years,” Katherine wrote, explaining that the dog was named after singer Joni Mitchell.

She described how the dog often accompanied her to work, adding, “Joni will often be in the office with me, cuddled up on her bed. She is an absolute sweetheart and just LOVES people, so don’t be surprised if she greets you with a smile, a wagging tail…and maybe even a kiss.”

The same website detailed Katherine’s professional life as a clinical social worker, highlighting her private practice and a wide range of specialisms, including anxiety, psychotic disorders and borderline personality disorder.

She was also actively involved with Bring Change 2 Mind, a charity focused on tackling stigma around mental health.

Katherine was reportedly found dead at her Hollywood Hills home on Monday evening, with authorities later confirming the death was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

She was 42.

According to emergency officials, “At 6:41 p.m., we responded to a reported shooting at that address,” the Los Angeles Fire Department told Page Six, confirming a 911 call was received earlier that evening.

In a statement released following her death, the family said: “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short.

The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

Katherine was the adopted daughter of Martin Short and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, who died from cancer in 2010.