Christina Applegate shares health update amid MS battle

Christina Applegate has shared a sobering update about her health, revealing that ongoing pain linked to multiple sclerosis has left her largely confined to her bed, even as she continues to push herself for the sake of her teenage daughter.

In a new interview with PEOPLE published on Tuesday, the 54-year-old actress spoke candidly about daily life with the condition and the effort it takes to stay present as a mum.

The former Married… with Children star said one of the few outings she still prioritises is taking her daughter Sadie to school, despite how physically demanding it has become.

“I want to take her; it’s my favourite thing to do. It’s the only time we have together by ourselves,” Applegate said.

“I tell myself, ‘Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed.’ And that’s what I do.”

She explained that spending most of her time at home, and often in her bedroom, has changed how openly she talks about her life now.

Rather than trying to soften the reality, Applegate said she feels compelled to be honest about how hard things can be.

“My life isn’t wrapped up with a bow,” she shared. “People’s lives, sorry for lack of a better term, f–king suck sometimes. So I’m being as honest and raw as I possibly can.”

The actress, who is also the author of You With Sad Eyes, shares 15-year-old Sadie with her husband, musician Martyn LeNoble, 56.

She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2021, a neurological disease that can cause symptoms including weakness, numbness, mobility issues and vision problems.

Since making her diagnosis public, Applegate has periodically updated fans about her condition and the challenges that come with it.

In a post on X reflecting on her journey, she summed up the ongoing nature of the illness in her trademark blunt style, writing: “It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a–hole blocks it.”

Her latest comments underline both the severity of her symptoms and her determination to keep showing up for her daughter, even on the hardest days, offering a raw and deeply personal glimpse into life amid her continuing MS battle.