Is Katy Perry pregnant with Justin Trudeau's baby?

Katy Perry faces pregnancy rumours with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry has once again found herself at the centre of rumours, this time over fresh pregnancy chatter linked to her romance with Justin Trudeau.

The speculation rose after recent photos of the pop star sparked questions across social media, with many fans wondering whether a baby announcement could be on the way.

Those close to the singer, however, say the truth is far less dramatic.

The rumours began after Katy Perry was seen out in Montecito, California, with Justin Trudeau.

During an outing at the Coral Casino and Cabana Club, Perry opted for a loose white cover-up rather than her usual figure-hugging style, while a robe draped across her midsection caught the attention of onlookers.

That single detail was enough to send the internet into frenzy, with some claiming she appeared to be hiding a baby bump.

Given that the couple have been linked for less than a year, the theory spread quickly.

But a source close to the pair has firmly dismissed it, telling the Daily Mail: “There have been rumors recently that Katy is pregnant, but she is not.”

The insider added that while public interest in the couple remains high, the claims are simply not true.

A month back, a news outlet reported that the songstress might in considering expanding the family with the politician.

They quoted an insider: "Katy’s ready to go all in right now with [Trudeau]. They’re even talking about having a child together.”

The same insider added that the feeling is mutual, highlighting that Trudeau is just as committed.

“Justin is very clear that he wants to build a life with her and there’s no one he’d rather be with.”

The spy further added that "Katy’s made no secret of wanting at least one other child," and how "Justin’s the perfect fit” for that.

However, at the time, fans didn't seem to like the news.

"We literally don't have time for this, Katy," one fan wrote on Reddit, while another added humourously, "Leave the child alone Katy."

"Katy Perry just STOP," another chimed in, while someone wrote: "Why do we need to know about it?"

Perry and Trudeau’s relationship first surprised fans last July, when whispers got out that the singer and the former Canadian leader were spending time together.

At the time, many assumed it was just a fling, particularly as both had just come out of long-term, high-profile relationships.

Perry had recently ended her nine-year relationship with Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

Trudeau, meanwhile, announced his separation from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

The former couple share three children: Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien.

The topic about pair's romance got fired up after the singer confirmed her split and was later spotted enjoying a cosy dinner with him at Le Violon.

Since then, every public appearance has been closely scrutinised, with fans eager for clues about where the relationship might be heading.

For now, despite the buzz and the viral theories, those close to the couple insist there is no baby news to share.