 
Geo News

Jamie Lee Curtis mourns ex-boyfriend Robert Carradine in heartfelt tribute

The Oscar-winning actress pays tribute to her 'first love' Robert Carradine after his death

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 25, 2026

Robert Carradine passed away at age 71
Robert Carradine passed away at age 71

Jamie Lee Curtis is remembering her “first love” Robert Carradine following his death at 71.

The Oscar-winning actress shared an emotional tribute on Instagram February 24, revealing she learned of his passing from Melanie Griffith, who starred with Carradine in 1977’s Joyride.

“I woke up to the news that Robert Carradine died,” Curtis, 67, wrote, reflecting on the beginning of their romance decades ago. The pair first met during a live taping of The Dinah Shore Show, where, as Curtis recalled, “Bobby and I came on last and Bobby rearranged where we were all sitting so that he could sit next to me and he kissed me, live on television. A very public meet cute.”

The Freaky Friday actress described their time together in Laurel Canyon as transformative. “We became a little family, in a dirt floored house in Laurel Canyon, and it was my first experience with domesticity and motherhood and partnership,” she shared, recalling tender memories of caring for his daughter Ever. She also remembered his adventurous spirit, writing, “Bobby was a racecar driver and he drove fast and furious in a Corvette on Mulholland. It's a miracle we weren't killed.”

Though their romance ended, Curtis said they “remained friends,” adding, “Rest in speed and humor and love, Bobby.”

Demi Lovato raves about collab with fellow Disney alum Vanessa Hudgens
Demi Lovato raves about collab with fellow Disney alum Vanessa Hudgens
50 Cent clashed with T.I.'s son King Harris on social media
50 Cent clashed with T.I.'s son King Harris on social media
Melissa Gilbert posts awkward singing video amid husband's legal turmoil
Melissa Gilbert posts awkward singing video amid husband's legal turmoil
Who is Russell Brand? Everything to know about Katy Perry's ex- husband
Who is Russell Brand? Everything to know about Katy Perry's ex- husband
Harry Styles 2019 'Saturday Night Live' moments trend before his big return
Harry Styles 2019 'Saturday Night Live' moments trend before his big return
Cardi B snaps as she gets dragged into Nicki Minaj bot scandal
Cardi B snaps as she gets dragged into Nicki Minaj bot scandal
‘Love Island' crowns 2026 winners in glamourous finale
‘Love Island' crowns 2026 winners in glamourous finale
Chris Hemsworth cancels plan to remove ONE tattoo for daughter India
Chris Hemsworth cancels plan to remove ONE tattoo for daughter India