Jamie Lee Curtis mourns ex-boyfriend Robert Carradine in heartfelt tribute

Robert Carradine passed away at age 71

Jamie Lee Curtis is remembering her “first love” Robert Carradine following his death at 71.

The Oscar-winning actress shared an emotional tribute on Instagram February 24, revealing she learned of his passing from Melanie Griffith, who starred with Carradine in 1977’s Joyride.

“I woke up to the news that Robert Carradine died,” Curtis, 67, wrote, reflecting on the beginning of their romance decades ago. The pair first met during a live taping of The Dinah Shore Show, where, as Curtis recalled, “Bobby and I came on last and Bobby rearranged where we were all sitting so that he could sit next to me and he kissed me, live on television. A very public meet cute.”

The Freaky Friday actress described their time together in Laurel Canyon as transformative. “We became a little family, in a dirt floored house in Laurel Canyon, and it was my first experience with domesticity and motherhood and partnership,” she shared, recalling tender memories of caring for his daughter Ever. She also remembered his adventurous spirit, writing, “Bobby was a racecar driver and he drove fast and furious in a Corvette on Mulholland. It's a miracle we weren't killed.”

Though their romance ended, Curtis said they “remained friends,” adding, “Rest in speed and humor and love, Bobby.”