Yungblud shares exciting news about 2026 Bludfest with major expansion

Yungblud takes his Bludfest music festival international for the first time

Yungblud is taking Bludfest beyond the U.K.

The rockstar, whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrson, announced on February 24 that the 2026 edition of his fan-first festival will land in Hradec Králové, Czechia, on June 27 — marking the first international expansion of the event he launched just two years ago in Milton Keynes.

Set for Park 360, the lineup will be headlined by Biffy Clyro and Primal Scream, alongside alternative favourites including Palaye Royale, Destroy Lonely, Pale Waves, Bambie Thug and more, plus Czech artist Pam Rabbit.

His longtime partner and fellow musician, Jesse Jo Stark, will also join him on stage.

True to form, Bludfest will once again reflect Yungblud’s immersive vision, complete with interactive elements like crafting stations and a “Make A Friend” tent designed to foster inclusivity. For the first time, the festival will also offer on-site camping options.

Explaining why Czechia felt like the right next step, Yungblud said, “The reaction we got from a potential announcement when I said it on stage over there was so big and so electrifying, it kind of cemented that it would be the first international Bludfest. It’s going to be an incredible show.”

He added, “It feels so crazy to have planted a seed two years ago in Milton Keynes that has now grown roots and expanded all the way to Czechia… I’m really lucky.”

The announcement follows a banner year for the artist, who recently expanded his chart-topping album Idols and earned Grammy recognition for his contribution to the world of Rock ‘n’ Roll.