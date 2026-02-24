Snoop Dogg asks fans to join towel celebration at Swansea

Snoop Dogg is finally coming to Swansea for the first time and he wants to do something fun with the fans.

The rapper and part-owner of Swansea City asked everyone there at the stadium to twirl their towels before the game starts just like any American sports.

Snoop owns part of club with Martha Stewart and football star Luka Modric. However, all of his fans were said to be asked to be go to their seats 20 minutes early to get ready to wave the towels as he walks onto the pitch.

Swansea, however, even shared a short video showing how to do it and how it should look.

The rapper said that he has been excited for this visit for a long time, as he watched a Swansea game from far away and said that stadium sounded incredible even from thousands of miles.

The Drop It Like It’s Hot singer is also an iconic music star with hits like Gin and Juice, 16 Grammy nominations and even some memorable appearances at the Winter Olympics.

Tonight, Swansea fans will not only see Snoop Dogg live but also get to join him in the towel twirl.