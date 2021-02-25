Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 25 2021
'When PM takes decisions for country, army backs them,' Fawad Chaudhry says

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: File
  • Fawad Chaudhry says PM Imran Khan has "changed the country's fate within 2 years"
  • Says the Opposition saying PM Khan is "incompetent," and "army's puppet," are "frivolous arguments"
  • Says prime minister takes decisions for the country and the army agrees with those decisions

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has "changed the fate of Pakistan within two years".

Speaking with foreign journalists, the minister said that the Opposition calling PM Imran Khan "incompetent" and a "puppet of the army" are "frivolous arguments".

"It is common for all Opposition [parties] to take such [irrational] stances."

Lauding the Pakistan government's efforts in controlling the spread of COVID-19, Chaudhry said that Pakistan achieved what other nations could not have imagined doing.

"We fought against COVID-19 successfully," he said, adding that speculations that the prime minister had refused to impose a lockdown and "only did so when the army intervened" are wrong.

"It is the prime minister who takes decisions for the country, and the army agrees with those decisions," Chaudhry said.

Appreciating the PTI-led government, Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan stopped seeing corruption scandals at the top levels of the government after a long time.

He also shed light on the issue of missing persons and claimed that the number of missing persons will be "reduced to zero in the next six months".

"We will also take actions against those responsible for abducting the missing persons," he said.

The minister also said that Pakistan does not have any problems when it comes to freedom of speech.

