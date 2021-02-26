'The Morning Show' actress gushes over Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

'The Morning Show' actress Janina Gavankar gushed over two big stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, saying 'they are bosses'.

The actress, who spent good time with Aniston and Witherspoon while filming 'The Morning Show', said: "Both of them are ostensibly my bosses. And you’re working with these people who are not only incredible actresses but, you know, they are bosses."

Janina, while sharing her thoughts with Monét X Change, said: 'If you get to work over the age of 40 as a woman, you are an extraordinary person, and, you know, both of them are executive producers.'

The 40-year-old, whose parents are Indian, also shared that she's leery of being the brown girl on the set of projects.

Last week, Apple TV+ released a new trailer promoting its star-studded show. In the opening seconds, the camera focuses in on Aniston's Alex Levy as she sits across an unknown figure, looking as if she's bracing for what's coming. Another glimpse sees Witherspoon's Bradley Jackson leaning against the wall behind her with a distressed expression on her face as she lets out a deep sigh.